Do Cancer Patients Get Better Care in Mexico?

With Francisco Contreras, MD, president and chairman of the Oasis of Hope Hospital

https://www.oasisofhope.com/

Conventional cancer treatments have dismal success rates, with authorities' regimens barely reaching double digits. However, facilities like Envita Medical Centers in Arizona offer more promising outcomes by combining targeted therapies with safe, effective natural protocols. The Patient First Coalition is advocating for Medicare and Medicaid coverage of these alternatives as Americans increasingly question conventional approaches….

….For those seeking international options, Oasis of Hope in Tijuana, Mexico, stands out. With over five decades of experience, this integrative hospital offers a comprehensive range of therapies, including ozone, UV light, high-dose vitamin C, and beach walks, all under one roof. Their convenient location near San Diego, California, and modern facilities make it an attractive option for cancer patients seeking alternative treatments.