Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bill Gates Finally Speaks the Truth
94 views
channel image
Thomas Smith
Published 18 days ago |

Bill Gates: "When I amassed my fortune in computer software, I demonstrated that I was willing to lie, steal code, cheat my partners, and exercise monopolistic control to destroy my competitors. Now that I have retired I can re-brand myself as a humanitarian. With my for-profit foundation masquerading as a charity, I can advocate for population reduction, and sponsor mass human experiments with unproven vaccines in vulnerable populations... It's always been my ambition to decide who lives, and, more importantly, how many have to die, whether it's under the guise of climate change or world health, it's really all about controlling and culling the human herd for fun and profit..."

See also: Creepy Bill Gates and the Depopulation Agenda
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/11-2020


Keywords
climate changedepopulationeugenicsbill gatessheepleuseless eaterskiller vaccines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket