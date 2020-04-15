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After the Shutdown Fraud, Trump & Cuomo Compete to Re-Open
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11 views • April 15, 2020
Cuomo says the predictions were 100%. Actually they were 200%-4,000% overstated. As we careen into the abyss of a GREATER Depression, Trump & Cuomo fight over who has the authority to re-open after neither had the authority to close. So when will they back off? Can the country recover from their mistake?
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