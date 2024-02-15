Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Left-wing media defend Joe Biden as ‘sharp and focused’
channel image
NewsClips
3784 Subscribers
25 views
Published 15 hours ago

Democrats and left-wing media outlets have defended Joe Biden as “sharp and focused” amid growing concerns of the US President’s memory. This comes after a special counsel report labelled the President an “elderly man with a poor memory”. “How bad is it that he won’t have a cognitive assessment,” Sky News host Caleb Bond said. “Which is a routine thing, by the way. “And they’re trying to explain it away.”


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket