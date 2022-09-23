While the President Declares the Pandemic is Over, New York Teacher Loses Job Over Vaccine Refusal

https://gnews.org/post/p1oe1f2f2
09/19/2022 Fox News: Despite President Biden’s declaration that the COVID pandemic is over, educators in New York City are losing their jobs because they have not been vaccinated. The total number of teachers and school staff fired in the city since the vaccination was announced is 1,700
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.