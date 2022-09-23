While the President Declares the Pandemic is Over, New York Teacher Loses Job Over Vaccine Refusal

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https://gnews.org/post/p1oe1f2f2
09/19/2022 Fox News: Despite President Biden’s declaration that the COVID pandemic is over, educators in New York City are losing their jobs because they have not been vaccinated. The total number of teachers and school staff fired in the city since the vaccination was announced is 1,700