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My Kids Come First | Ride And Roast
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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2 views • August 26, 2021
Nicola Priest murdered her own daughter because TikTok and strange sausage was more important. Now she wants your sympathy from her prison cell.
#RideAndRoast #NicolaPriest #TikTok

Brought to you by Dr. B. Real’s series on “Surviving Fourth Wave Feminism”
Volume 1: https://www.amazon.com/War-West-Surviving-Fourth-Feminism/dp/B08928L8JZ/
Volume 2: https://www.amazon.com/Surviving-Fourth-Wave-Feminism-West/dp/B08BDSDK6H

Brought to you by “The Book of Numbers” by Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Book-Numbers-Analyzing-Pursuit-Women-ebook/dp/B08PTFKLP6

Featuring music by TeknoAXE’s Royalty Free Music and Jeffrey Paul
http://www.teknoaxe.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbyTXV1ZyRg

How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net

Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible

Check us out on all these platforms and social media!
https://tinyurl.com/popp-main-youtube
https://tinyurl.com/popp-youtube-bits
https://tinyurl.com/popp-bitchute
https://tinyurl.com/popp-rumble
https://tinyurl.com/popp-brighteon
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https://www.Redonkulas.com

Watch us live on these channels every Tuesday at 8pm Eastern!
https://tinyurl.com/popp-going-his-own-way-tv
https://tinyurl.com/popp-backup-youtube
https://tinyurl.com/manosphere-popp
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https://tinyurl.com/popp-twitch
https://tinyurl.com/popp-dlive

Source
The Ballad of Kaylee-Jayde Priest
https://archive.vn/M8JBf
Keywords
funnyredonkulastik tokterrence poppblakeride and roast
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