SFA Hand To Hand After The Threat

In SFA terms "After The Threat" refers to the "Point Of Contact". Meaning to say you could not get out of the way or intercept the Strike, Grappling Grip, Clinch or Shoot or Weapon Attack before it makes contact with you. Well believe it or not there are very effective ways in SFA for dealing with this. Here Tuhon / Professor Allen J. Sachetti will teach how to literally DESTROY attacks at this Range.