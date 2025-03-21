Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 21, 2025 – BOOT the corrupt judges that are TERRORIZING America!

- Music Video Introduction and Interview Announcement (0:00)

- Gut Health Program and Interview with Mellow Cat (4:11)

- Radical Left Attacks and Judicial Interference (6:06)

- Trump's Aggressive Stance and Radical Left's Violence (9:15)

- White College Educated Women and Trump Derangement Syndrome (11:49)

- Special Report on Vaccines and Bio-Weapons (22:24)

- Book Review: 20 Mechanisms of Injuries by Dr. Sherry Tenpenny (27:37)

- Chemtrails, HAARP, and Full Spectrum Dominance (34:42)

- Mayor of Boston's Defiance and Trump's Response (1:04:21)

- Interview with Maxime Bernier: Canada's Populist Movement (1:06:18)

- Maxime Bernier's Political Journey and Platform (1:23:50)

- Canadian Media Bias and Political Campaigning (1:26:55)

- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian Politics (1:30:39)

- Economic and Energy Policies in Canada (1:35:29)

- Immigration and Cultural Integration in Canada (1:49:57)

- Trade Relations with the US and Global Politics (1:58:50)

- Financial Challenges and Future Prospects (1:59:22)

- Cultural Preservation and National Identity (2:06:05)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (2:07:52)





