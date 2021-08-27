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Answers to the Questions You Can't Ask About Immune System | Flyover Conservatives
Flyover Conservatives
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130 views • August 27, 2021
#DrSherwood #FunctionalMedicalInstitute #FlyoverConservatives
This week we are live with THE Doctor and we are talking about.... The Immune System! We are constantly being bombarded constantly with things that hurt our immune system... and it couldn’t be a more important and urgent time to boost our immune system. So how do we do it? Here is Dr. Sherwood on how to boost it!

We are live today with Dr. Sherwood... ND from Tulsa Oklahoma who is now 9,000-0 against C-19. To learn more about his services, no matter where you live, go to https://www.sherwood.tv/flyover to get access to his services AND a free copy of Dr. Sherwood's ebook "Build resiliency in health, hope, and freedom!"
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Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.

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Dr. Sherwood's Website with Flyover's Family's Free Ebook
https://sherwood.tv/flyover
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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