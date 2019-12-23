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CONSCIOUSNESS SHIFT IS WITH CRYSTAL GOH, FOUNDER OF FESIG
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13 views • December 23, 2019
Crystal Goh is an Evolutionary Coach, Founder and Initiator of FESIG, the Free Energy Special Interest Group, a fast growing initiative with 90 vids on own YouTube channel with 60,000 views. FESIG is a platform where science meets spirituality, gathering scientists, researchers, developers and inventors of free alternative energy to work together to free humanity. She pioneered the Hypnotism industry in Malaysia, her country of origin, now based in London. Lifelong seeker of truth and knowledge.
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