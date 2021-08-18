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FULL SHOW: Navy Commander Warns Of Imminent Threat Of Mandatory Vaccines For Military
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40 views • August 18, 2021
The COVID Tyranny continues to reach new heights. It will never stop until there is a unification of civil disobedience against it, otherwise it will get very ugly. Shock video out of Australia and New Zealand and a stunning new policy in Canada. American parents are being lied to and set up by the school districts about torturing their kids with masks. Kristy Leigh has kids in the Texas ISD and she joins in-studio to discuss and break down. John Guandolo is an expert on radical Islam in the middle east, he joins to respond to the disaster in Kabul. Owen Shroyer covers all the other breaking news.
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