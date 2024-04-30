Create New Account
Ivermectin is not horse-paste, horses live better than we do!
The Real Dr Judy
"Ivermectin is a purinergic modulator, G proteins. Come on folks, this isn't rocket science. It's not horse-paste. The horses live better than we do... The veterinarians know!

Kidney and urinary bladder, skin, liver, gallbladder. Here are powders that are minerals according to God, only phytonutrients, clean of glyphosate. Pro Oranges for Type 1 Diabetes.

Get the right components and calm down that flame and start cleaning up the system."

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/18/2023

Do your kids drink Gatorade? Make a swap for a healthier option. Gatorade contains Glyphosate: A leading contributor to chronic inflammation and DIS-ease!

Learn from Stephanie Seneff’s book: Toxic Legacy https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/toxic-legacy-by-stephanie-seneff.html

Just choose instead from the choices of flavors from Nutritional Frontiers phytonutrients!

Pro Oranges: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/pro-oranges-30-serving-powder.html

Vanilla Protein Powder: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/power-cleanse-30-serving-powder-vanilla.html

Pro Lean Greens: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/pro-lean-greens-30-serv-apple-cinnamon-powder.html

Pro Reds: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/pro-reds-30-fruit-punch-powder.html

Super Shake - Chocolate: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/super-shake-chocolate-30-serving-powder.html

Ultimate Shake: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/ultimate-shake-formerly-power-cleanse-30-srv-powder-pineapple-coconut.html

Best Whey - Vanilla: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/the-best-whey-vanilla-30-servings-powder.html


