RT News September 30, 2024 6AM GMT
Sept 30, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Israel strikes Hamas in Lebanon and kills one of its senior leaders. We speak exclusively with a Hamas representative, who says the Middle East and the World are at a critical junction, and Netanyahu must be stopped or else the worst is yet to come. Central Beirut is bombed the first time since 2006. As Israel kills three members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine locals see the carnage, but say they won't leave their homeland. Calls for revenge on Israel are loud and clear in the Iranian parliament. MPs vow to support resistance fighters and say the United States is complicit, and Washington must accept the coming consequences.

russiawarukrainert
