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The David Knight Show (9November20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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51 views • November 09, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics By Timecode:

— 00:10:09 Biden announces his “flurry of Exec Orders” to overturn Trump. What he won’t overturn is Trump’s Exec Order of 13Mar that is the basis for extended lockdown. Why won’t Trump get rid of it?

— 00:22:11 Suicide of the West — one victim of lockdown at a time

— 00:35:34 Doctor explains the fraud of PCR tests, the basis for Lockdown 2

— 01:04:20 GOP areas are now pushing police to enforce masks

— 01:02:10 Lord’s Prayer banned as chanting, DeBlasio can have a street party for Biden but NYC Jews vilified for funeral

— 01:13:43 Pfizer 90% effective claim pushed by Fauci & Trump is a lie; hopium from those who gave you opium

— 01:28:19 How many Presidents does America have now — 1, 2 or 3?

— 01:37:49 Rampant fraud everywhere

— 01:46:13 Exit Polls, “glitches” and other signs of election corruption

— 01:55:30 The dangers of computers and electronic voting — including the new “savior” blockchain

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Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy