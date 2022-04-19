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Combat Missions of Su-34 fighter-Bombers destroying military Infrastructure Facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. 041922
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200 views • April 19, 2022
Footage of combat missions of Su-34 fighter-bombers destroying military infrastructure facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
▫️Crews of the Russian Aerospace Force's operational and tactical aviation perform missions to detect and destroy enemy air and ground targets using a wide range of missile and bombing weapons.
Fighter and bomber aircraft are on mission to destroy military facilities of the AFU using high-precision missiles and guided munitions.
▫️In the course of combat sorties the crews will also use air-to-surface guided high-precision X-29 missiles. They are designed to destroy enemy strongholds and fortified targets.
▫️Crews of the Russian Aerospace Force's operational and tactical aviation perform missions to detect and destroy enemy air and ground targets using a wide range of missile and bombing weapons.
Fighter and bomber aircraft are on mission to destroy military facilities of the AFU using high-precision missiles and guided munitions.
▫️In the course of combat sorties the crews will also use air-to-surface guided high-precision X-29 missiles. They are designed to destroy enemy strongholds and fortified targets.
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