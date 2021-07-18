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The Black Lies Matter coalition, traitors to the United States | Chris Salcedo
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30 views • July 18, 2021
Salcedo: Traitors, liars, and Socialists are pushing their leftist agenda on America - "if too many of us are silent, I shudder to think about our future under collectivist oppression" and more - via 'The Chris Salcedo Show' on Newsmax.
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