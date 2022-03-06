Daniel. 9-10. Satan has lied to humanity for 1680 years about us being able to preach like God and to give to men our bibles and religions.

THE HISTORY OF MEN BRIEFLY STATED: if we build our houses on sand (Gnosticism), they will fall Matt. 7: Gen. 2:17 but if you build it on the Rock of the objective- supernatural truth and agape love of Christ you will live eternally! Satan lied and said we wouldn't die if we were Gnostics Gen. 3:4-5 but we did and went into the spiritual dark ages. Babylon -Cyrus big fail then the temple rebuilt in 530BC -some relief but still didn't work cf. Hebrews/Isaiah 55:9. Greek then Roman still subjective truth and love from men didn't work Jer. 10:23; Rom. 3:4 then the first coming of Christ was in 70 AD Judas 3.Catholicism and none of the religions of men worked 2 Thess. 2:10 cf. Christian crusades Catholics and Protestants against the anti-Baptists then the deceleration of independence and Constitution - some freedom but still didn't work cf. Hebrews/Isaiah 55. Then Satan was identified as the man of sin 2 Thess. 2:3-7-the second coming of Christ is at hand in 2022AD and we are now terrified like Daniel was!