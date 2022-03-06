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Daniel. 9-10. Satan has lied to humanity for 1680 years about us being able to preach like God and to give to men our bibles and religions.
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30 views • March 06, 2022
THE HISTORY OF MEN BRIEFLY STATED: if we build our houses on sand (Gnosticism), they will fall Matt. 7: Gen. 2:17 but if you build it on the Rock of the objective- supernatural truth and agape love of Christ you will live eternally! Satan lied and said we wouldn't die if we were Gnostics Gen. 3:4-5 but we did and went into the spiritual dark ages. Babylon -Cyrus big fail then the temple rebuilt in 530BC -some relief but still didn't work cf. Hebrews/Isaiah 55:9. Greek then Roman still subjective truth and love from men didn't work Jer. 10:23; Rom. 3:4 then the first coming of Christ was in 70 AD Judas 3.
Catholicism and none of the religions of men worked 2 Thess. 2:10 cf. Christian crusades Catholics and Protestants against the anti-Baptists then the deceleration of independence and Constitution - some freedom but still didn't work cf. Hebrews/Isaiah 55. Then Satan was identified as the man of sin 2 Thess. 2:3-7-the second coming of Christ is at hand in 2022AD and we are now terrified like Daniel was!
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
https://thewatchman.substack.com/
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263
https://therodofiron-org.myshopify.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUyqyKh4IwFX5wB0p0aYK0g
https://rumble.com/search/video?q=n5rkss
Catholicism and none of the religions of men worked 2 Thess. 2:10 cf. Christian crusades Catholics and Protestants against the anti-Baptists then the deceleration of independence and Constitution - some freedom but still didn't work cf. Hebrews/Isaiah 55. Then Satan was identified as the man of sin 2 Thess. 2:3-7-the second coming of Christ is at hand in 2022AD and we are now terrified like Daniel was!
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
https://thewatchman.substack.com/
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263
https://therodofiron-org.myshopify.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUyqyKh4IwFX5wB0p0aYK0g
https://rumble.com/search/video?q=n5rkss
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