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Zohar: Mystery Surrounding the Sumerian Tablet ‘Plimpton 322’.. [29.10.2021]
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23 views • October 30, 2021
- and the Sumerian God Enki
Part 1: 'Plimpton 322' is a cuneiform tablet that was purchased almost a century ago from the real-life Indiana Jones, could potentially prove that the ancient Babylonians were the first civilization to understand trigonometry.
Part2: Sumerian God Enki is depicted in many pieces of Sumerian art and literature, including the Babylonian creation epic the Enuma Elish, The Epic of Gilgamesh, and others. Due to his prominence in such works, it is fair to assume he played a large role in Sumerian culture. Much about Enki remains shrouded in mystery, and begs further exploration.
678 views Premiered 37 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
475K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4Aqh3j8oR9g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Part 1: 'Plimpton 322' is a cuneiform tablet that was purchased almost a century ago from the real-life Indiana Jones, could potentially prove that the ancient Babylonians were the first civilization to understand trigonometry.
Part2: Sumerian God Enki is depicted in many pieces of Sumerian art and literature, including the Babylonian creation epic the Enuma Elish, The Epic of Gilgamesh, and others. Due to his prominence in such works, it is fair to assume he played a large role in Sumerian culture. Much about Enki remains shrouded in mystery, and begs further exploration.
678 views Premiered 37 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
475K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4Aqh3j8oR9g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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