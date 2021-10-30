BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Zohar: Mystery Surrounding the Sumerian Tablet ‘Plimpton 322’.. [29.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • October 30, 2021
- and the Sumerian God Enki
Part 1: 'Plimpton 322' is a cuneiform tablet that was purchased almost a century ago from the real-life Indiana Jones, could potentially prove that the ancient Babylonians were the first civilization to understand trigonometry.
Part2: Sumerian God Enki is depicted in many pieces of Sumerian art and literature, including the Babylonian creation epic the Enuma Elish, The Epic of Gilgamesh, and others. Due to his prominence in such works, it is fair to assume he played a large role in Sumerian culture. Much about Enki remains shrouded in mystery, and begs further exploration.

678 views Premiered 37 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
475K subscribers
https://youtu.be/4Aqh3j8oR9g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

French Police Detain 440 as Student Protests Spread; School Staff Attacked

Garrison Vance
Cockpit brawl, scrambled Israeli fighter jets: the FlyDubai scare leaves questions unanswered

Cockpit brawl, scrambled Israeli fighter jets: the FlyDubai scare leaves questions unanswered

Lance D Johnson
Trump administration uses taxpayer funds for campaign-style propaganda ads amid growing bipartisan outrage

Trump administration uses taxpayer funds for campaign-style propaganda ads amid growing bipartisan outrage

Patrick Lewis
The Depopulation Agenda Is Real: Here’s Who’s Really Behind It

The Depopulation Agenda Is Real: Here’s Who’s Really Behind It

Mike Adams
Pentagon Increases Briefings on $1.5 Trillion Budget Request as Senators Raise Timing and Transparency Concerns

Pentagon Increases Briefings on $1.5 Trillion Budget Request as Senators Raise Timing and Transparency Concerns

Belle Carter
Food Safety Becomes Midterm Election Issue After Record Cyclospora Outbreak, Recalls

Food Safety Becomes Midterm Election Issue After Record Cyclospora Outbreak, Recalls

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy