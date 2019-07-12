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Rider of the White Horse -Video 3 (Cell Phone)
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40 views • July 12, 2019
Temple Mount 1-28-2011 - 1st hour
2nd Witness, recorded by 1st witness - SAME event.
White Star followed by Red Stars in Tetrahedron formation.
"4 angels at the 4 corners of the earth" = Tetrahedron
2nd Witness, recorded by 1st witness - SAME event.
White Star followed by Red Stars in Tetrahedron formation.
"4 angels at the 4 corners of the earth" = Tetrahedron
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