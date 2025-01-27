The neurotic behavior of the germaphobe. Mask, 6ft., jabs, sippin' tea?

You'd think with all these jabs my sister wouldn't be worried about catching the flu? Think again.

They've married themselves to a pack of lying health officials. It's their spouse essentially. You're that friend telling them the spouse is a liar. Their reaction is identical. They'll defend their spouse and avoid looking at any proof, until death.





