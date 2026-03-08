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8/3/26 TRUMP'S REVOLUTION: "DEATH" TO TYRANTS! Strait by Strait 2 Stop WW3!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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8/3/26 President Trump & Team is fighting the Global War, battle by battle, strait by strait, to defeat The Ages old Luciferian Great Game to enslave humanity under a One World Government technocratic slavery system. Victory or Death is literally where We, the People, stand at this crossroads! Control over maritime trade & routes, and the countries who border them, is at the center of the City of London's enduring empire & that is why, step by step, Trump's strategy for saving America and preventing WW3 is laser-focused on the straits of the Middle East. Pray & Take Action America! The Local Fight is Our Responsibility as the Mid Terms rapidly approach! We ARE FREE!


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Senate: 202-224-3121

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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

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WE ARE FREE !!

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