November 19, 2025

Moscow successfully deflects an attempted Ukrainian strike on civilian targets, Russia's Defense Ministry says long-range missiles provided by the US were used in the attack. Spain pledges a fresh 817 million euro aid package to Ukraine as Kiev faces a major corruption scandal, involving some of Vladimir Zelensky's closest allies. More EU states vow to throw their full support behind Kiev as Western media play down the details surrounding Ukraine's corrupt elite.





This video was made with linuxmint.

