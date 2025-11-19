BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - November 19 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
50 views • 24 hours ago

November 19, 2025

rt.com


Moscow successfully deflects an attempted Ukrainian strike on civilian targets, Russia's Defense Ministry says long-range missiles provided by the US were used in the attack. Spain pledges a fresh 817 million euro aid package to Ukraine as Kiev faces a major corruption scandal, involving some of Vladimir Zelensky's closest allies. More EU states vow to throw their full support behind Kiev as Western media play down the details surrounding Ukraine's corrupt elite.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


