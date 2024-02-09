[Bidan]'s Dilemma

Dementia vs. Criminality

* 4 words will end his political career: “my memory is fine”.

* The special counsel report was far more damaging than an indictment would have been.

* Merrick Garland’s DOJ is never going to indict Joe.





Incompetence vs. Malevolence

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as failures, mistakes or incompetence.

* They are successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 9 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4cdm8o-the-worst-day-of-bidens-atrocious-presidency-ep.-2184-02092024.html