[Bidan]'s Dilemma
Son of the Republic
Published 16 hours ago

Dementia vs. Criminality

* 4 words will end his political career: “my memory is fine”.

* The special counsel report was far more damaging than an indictment would have been.

* Merrick Garland’s DOJ is never going to indict Joe.


Incompetence vs. Malevolence

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as failures, mistakes or incompetence.

* They are successfully executing one malevolent plot after another.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 9 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4cdm8o-the-worst-day-of-bidens-atrocious-presidency-ep.-2184-02092024.html

double standardrule of lawtreasoncorruptioncover-uppolice statedan bonginojoe bidenhypocrisytyrannyidiocracythird worldscandalaccountabilitylawlessnessinjusticeselective prosecutionprotection racketbanana republicirresponsibilitybidengatebiden crime familypuppet regimemalevolencetwo-tiered justice

