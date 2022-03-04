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Russia is Fighting Nazis? and the American Truckers Convoy keeps rolling towards Washington D.C.!
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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80 views • March 04, 2022
Everyone is still trying to recover from Resident Joe Biden's horrible State of the Biden Address. Countries around the world are a complete mess and are trying to recover from Covid-19. Citizens around the world of course are protesting the vaccine mandates in various ways. The American Truckers Convoy in the United States is getting closer to its destination of Washington D.C. to protest peacefully about the mandates and to additionally try to get Congress to hold investigations for those responsible for implementing them. We also discuss the huge war on the Ukraine border with Putin's Russian military. Russia is fighting Nazis? We talk about that in more in this latest episode.

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Trump National Security Council Official Received Report on Multiple Shooters And ANTIFA And ISIS Involvement In Las Vegas Shooting
https://nationalfile.com/trump-national-security-council-official-received-report-multiple-shooters-antifa-isis-involvement-las-vegas-shooting/

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