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Russia is Fighting Nazis? and the American Truckers Convoy keeps rolling towards Washington D.C.!
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80 views • March 04, 2022
Everyone is still trying to recover from Resident Joe Biden's horrible State of the Biden Address. Countries around the world are a complete mess and are trying to recover from Covid-19. Citizens around the world of course are protesting the vaccine mandates in various ways. The American Truckers Convoy in the United States is getting closer to its destination of Washington D.C. to protest peacefully about the mandates and to additionally try to get Congress to hold investigations for those responsible for implementing them. We also discuss the huge war on the Ukraine border with Putin's Russian military. Russia is fighting Nazis? We talk about that in more in this latest episode.
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Trump National Security Council Official Received Report on Multiple Shooters And ANTIFA And ISIS Involvement In Las Vegas Shooting
https://nationalfile.com/trump-national-security-council-official-received-report-multiple-shooters-antifa-isis-involvement-las-vegas-shooting/
Ron DeSantis tells the students they don’t have to wear their masks
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Mask-Obsessed Mom Embarrasses Kid on TV to Take Shots at Ron DeSantis
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Joy Behar FACE PLANTS Live in Front of Audience
https://rumble.com/vwck46-joy-behar-face-plants-live-in-front-of-audience.html
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Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
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Credits:
Trump National Security Council Official Received Report on Multiple Shooters And ANTIFA And ISIS Involvement In Las Vegas Shooting
https://nationalfile.com/trump-national-security-council-official-received-report-multiple-shooters-antifa-isis-involvement-las-vegas-shooting/
Ron DeSantis tells the students they don’t have to wear their masks
https://rumble.com/vwcthd-ron-desantis-tells-the-students-they-dont-have-to-wear-their-masks.html
Mask-Obsessed Mom Embarrasses Kid on TV to Take Shots at Ron DeSantis
https://rumble.com/vwcpwz-mask-obsessed-mom-embarrasses-kid-on-tv-to-take-shots-at-ron-desantis.html
Woman Prevents Child Abduction With Incredible Move
https://rumble.com/vw9l98-woman-prevents-child-abduction-with-incredible-move.html
Joy Behar FACE PLANTS Live in Front of Audience
https://rumble.com/vwck46-joy-behar-face-plants-live-in-front-of-audience.html
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
TruckersForFreedom
https://t.me/TruckersForFreedomGlobal
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
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The Trumpist
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Nick Moseder
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Gateway Pundit
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TheStormHasArrived17
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X22 Report Official
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We The Media
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Midnight Rider Channel
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Pepe Lives Matter
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Breaking911
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Behizy
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BrittRepublican
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Donald Trump Jr
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Red.Pill.Pharmacist
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The Kate Awakening Channel
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@intheMatrixxx
https://t.me/mgshowchannel
AbsoluteConviction1776
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JovanHuttonPulitzer
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Pepe Deluxe
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Patel Patriot
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Qtah
https://t.me/Qtah_17
IET 17
https://t.me/InevitableET
MistyG
https://t.me/MistyG17
Nurse Deplorable
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il Donaldo Trumpo
https://t.me/RealDonaldoTrumpo
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