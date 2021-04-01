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1 on 1 with Doug Force and Paul Tucci
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41 views • April 01, 2021
The Myth is Canada host Doug Force interviews members of the Canadian freedom movement to learn what made them "get off the couch" and become activists.
Paula Tucci, the founder of Stand Up Canada (https://standupcanada.solutions) is a retired Federal government employee and a natural born analyst who believes that we all need to work together and independently to preserve our freedoms from government corruption and overreach.
Stand Up Canada is a volunteer run, non-profit corporation formed in response to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic to assist with helping Canadians understand their rights and responsibilities under Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms and other Canadian laws, especially as those rights relate to our current "Covid era" of lockdown legislation.
For more, check out the show notes at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/1_on_1_with_doug_force_and_paul_tucci.
Paula Tucci, the founder of Stand Up Canada (https://standupcanada.solutions) is a retired Federal government employee and a natural born analyst who believes that we all need to work together and independently to preserve our freedoms from government corruption and overreach.
Stand Up Canada is a volunteer run, non-profit corporation formed in response to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic to assist with helping Canadians understand their rights and responsibilities under Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms and other Canadian laws, especially as those rights relate to our current "Covid era" of lockdown legislation.
For more, check out the show notes at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/1_on_1_with_doug_force_and_paul_tucci.
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