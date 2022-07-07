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The insane policies promoted by Ursula von der Leyen increased poverty in EU more than ever before
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70 views • July 07, 2022

Christian Terhes.


Jul 7, 2022 "The definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over again and expect different results.


We talk now about the increase of cost of living in the European Union, which is just a result of the insane and unsound policies promoted by the European Commission since Ursula von der Leyen took office.


Ursula’s plan to forcibly change the behavior of Europeans through higher prices and higher taxes, as she said, caused an unseen inflation in the EU and more poverty than ever seen before.


The solution to make the cost of living in the EU more affordable is to reduce taxes so business will have more money to invest and create jobs, as well as people will have more money to spend.


Ursula von der Leyen must understand that she cannot tax people out of poverty, as she cannot, in a market where the demand for energy is increasing, get cheaper energy by closing down sources of energy.


Nevertheless, the European Parliament must stop the insanity and support the creation of energy from nuclear and gas that, along with the renewable sources of energy, can provide sustainable and cheaper energy, which will make the cost of living affordable for all Europeans."


Speech in the European Parliament on 6 july 2020


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IvoniFoEKM


Keywords
current eventspoliticsenergyinsanitytaxeseuropean unioneucost of livinginflationpovertypolicieseuropean commissionursula von der leyenchristian terhes
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