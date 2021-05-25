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Okay, okay, I Admit It ... The Biden Administration is Kinda Racist
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101 views • May 25, 2021
The following satirical video demonstrates the racism which is growing on the left-hand side of the aisle, out into the open, from Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot refusing interviews to white journalists, to the preferential treatment by the Biden administration is granting foreigners is Mrs. Kohler flapper Hispanic, at the expense. of whites. The left is becoming openly racist.
#racism #joebiden #lorilightfoot
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#racism #joebiden #lorilightfoot
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Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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