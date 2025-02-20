Witness to Destruction A Citizen’s Account

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Abu Abdullah Al-Aboushi, a resident of Jenin’s eastern neighborhood, shares his firsthand account of the occupation’s demolition of parts of his home and the widespread devastation to the neighborhood’s infrastructure. From shattered roads to wrecked utilities, he describes the impact of the destruction on daily life.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 13/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video