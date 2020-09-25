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Good Lord! I've Already Had Kids With Multiple Women And Now I'm Dating A Single Mom!
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13 views • September 25, 2020
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Question: “I have two toddlers ages 4 and 2 and recently (7 months ago) split up with my sons mother who has helped me raise both children for almost 4 years. To say the least she was slightly unsatisfied in our relationship and the love died between us. I tried for months to make things work to no avail. A couple months ago I started dating a single mom and we’ve based our relationship on virtues and values so far. All of a sudden my ex wants me back and I’m wondering if I should go back for the sake of the children or stay on my path. I feel like she could arbitrarily break our family up at any minute and I really want to talk about this with you.”
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4063/murdering-logic-call-in-show-april-18th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4063-murdering-logic-call-in-show-april-18th-2018
Question: “I have two toddlers ages 4 and 2 and recently (7 months ago) split up with my sons mother who has helped me raise both children for almost 4 years. To say the least she was slightly unsatisfied in our relationship and the love died between us. I tried for months to make things work to no avail. A couple months ago I started dating a single mom and we’ve based our relationship on virtues and values so far. All of a sudden my ex wants me back and I’m wondering if I should go back for the sake of the children or stay on my path. I feel like she could arbitrarily break our family up at any minute and I really want to talk about this with you.”
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▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
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