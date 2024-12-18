BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Recommended Daily Allowance is 100% Garbage Science; Determine Your Own Levels!
23 views • 4 months ago

https://uthrivelabs.com/yellow-juice.html

Yellow Juice covers you for the big ones when we are talking deficiencies (via its highly bioavailable forms of magnesium, iodine, and fulvic/humic acid) but it does not cover everything. No one bottle of anything can (or ever will). This is not to even mention the fact that the recommended levels provided to us are absolute garbage and should not be taken as anything that will lead you towards good health. In practice you will need MUCH more to acheive results and this is where most people fail when it comes to holistic health! That said, in addition to Yellow Juice (at at a minimum) you will want to take a Multivitamin, Vitamin B complex, and Vitamin B17 via bitter raw apricot seeds or capsules. Links below point you to what we use for these complementary essentials:

My Patriot Swap offers clean sources for your basic vitamins as well as household products; we exclusively use their Vitamin K2+D3, Vitamin B Complex, and Men's/Women's Multivitamin, find them all here:

https://mypatriotswap.com/home-page-patriot-style

Richardson Nutritional Center are the experts when it comes to Vitamin B17, learn why you need it and how to get the best source of it at the link below:

https://rncstore.com/

If you care to learn more about why Vitamin B17 is so critical, here is the book that started it all, G. Edward Griffin's A World Without Cancer:

https://vimeo.com/17017957

https://rncstore.com/products/a-world-without-cancer-book








Keywords
healthcancerholisticvitaminsniacinmultivitaminsbiotinb17laetrileamygdalinfolateapricot seedsyellow juicefda recommended daily allowance
