Death of US Dollar to cause Bitcoin All Time High? w/ Mike Adams of Brighteon | BC Interviews

Ashton Addison speaks with Mike Adams, Founder of Brighteon News and Decentralize TV, on benefitting from Bitcoin, the nature of Privacy coins, getting off of the Fiat system, and how to decentralize not just your money but every aspect of your life.
Learn More: https://decentralize.tv
Learn More: https://brighteon.com
The interview is available on Reuters Insider/Refinitiv TV: https://refini.tv/45WSX0w
& https://youtu.be/PA25T0nCYFU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.