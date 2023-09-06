Death of US Dollar to cause Bitcoin All Time High? w/ Mike Adams of Brighteon | BC Interviews

Ashton Addison speaks with Mike Adams, Founder of Brighteon News and Decentralize TV, on benefitting from Bitcoin, the nature of Privacy coins, getting off of the Fiat system, and how to decentralize not just your money but every aspect of your life.





