Stew Peters Show

Shellfish venom could be the next Bioweapon used against the masses. James Otto joins to discuss what his and Dr. Brian Artis’ findings are on the deep state’s new bioweapon is, and how it's linked to Shellfish venom!

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v18tot9-cia-weapon-heart-attack-gun-bioterrorism-using-snake-and-shellfish-venom.html

