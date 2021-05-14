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Whistleblower Maija Hahn Exposes The Vaccine Industry & Those Covering Up Their Crimes
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66 views • May 14, 2021
Maija Hahn is a Speech Language Pathologist and Autism Specialist who has been on the frontlines of speaking truth against what has gone terribly wrong in our American Vaccine Program and the corruption within our regulatory agencies. She's a mother of children who have been injured by vaccines and she is also a regional director for Michigan for Vaccine Choice. She joins me in this episode to expose what vaccines are actually doing and how manufacturers are being protected by corrupt politicians.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/whistleblower-maija-hahn-exposes-the-vaccine-industry-those-covering-up-their-crimes-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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