Situation Update, July 19, 2022 - Incompetent western nations invoke "doomsday" retaliation from Russia

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As readers of this site know full well, the incompetent, suicidal leaders of the USA and NATO are following globalist orders and deliberately trying to provoke Russia to launch nuclear strikes against western cities. This will achieve the destruction of the USA and Western Civilization, allowing China and Russia to complete their quest for world domination while the United States collapses into a post-nuclear war hellzone.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-19-incompetent-western-nations-invoke-doomsday-retaliation-from-russia.html
0:00 Intro
4:35 Insanity
14:00 Doomsday
43:45 Gazprom Forcemajor
53:20 Germany
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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