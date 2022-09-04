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https://gnews.org/post/p1h6ae0eb
09/01/2022 Ming Juzheng: The competition of being bigger and stronger among the real estate developers caused the bubble and bank crisis in mainland China. It will be followed by a return of poverty for the middle class and social unrest. The negative impact of the distorted economic structure of GDP that mainland China has pursued for decades is about to appear