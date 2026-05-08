Eating Wisdom: It's NOT What You Eat, It's What (You Let) Eat YOU!

Video going over how more important than what you eat, how many meals per day you eat, when you eat, where you eat, & even who you eat with, is what eats you (gets you angry) since just one extreme negative emotional reaction could cause you your life by inducing a heart attack &/or stroke!

To be able to have the time to study Buddhism &/or any other major religion or spiritual path to be more emotionally intelligent by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma





To learn how to need to eat up to 66% LESS food by maxing-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (light, water, & magnetism), visit any of the below

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore

4. Part-Time, Home-Based BIG $Y$TEMS Opportunities:





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OR

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To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

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To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

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View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

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To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

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2. https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng





View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:

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OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway





3. To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing





View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:

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$AVE 10% by applying code:

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at TryHypo.COM





View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:

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tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry





4. To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos

OR

youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid





To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:

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or print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey





To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid





For our business opportunity overview video, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit



https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry





View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

Find Me on Instagram at

https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy