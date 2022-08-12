Another Witch Hunt

Unequal Under The Law

* Garland breaks his silence, finally addresses Trump raid.

* [Bidan]’s fingerprints are all over it.

* Trump raid just a replay of Mueller witch hunt.

* He was cooperating with Feds on documents.

* FBI snooped through Melania’s closet.

* Were they trying to find dirt on DJT?

* Joe was too busy on vacation to weigh in.

* Garland insists this isn’t political.

* The left has been targeting Trump for years.

* He has been wire-tapped and raided more than any politician in history.

* Was this raid really over a letter?

* AG better start giving us some answers.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6310745827112

