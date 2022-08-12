Another Witch Hunt

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Unequal Under The Law
* Garland breaks his silence, finally addresses Trump raid.
* [Bidan]’s fingerprints are all over it.
* Trump raid just a replay of Mueller witch hunt.
* He was cooperating with Feds on documents.
* FBI snooped through Melania’s closet.
* Were they trying to find dirt on DJT?
* Joe was too busy on vacation to weigh in.
* Garland insists this isn’t political.
* The left has been targeting Trump for years.
* He has been wire-tapped and raided more than any politician in history.
* Was this raid really over a letter?
* AG better start giving us some answers.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 11 August 2022