Syria: The militant who shot the Americans was a member of the Syrian "Security Forces", not an ISIS terrorist

The militant who shot the Americans was a member of the Syrian "Security Forces", not an ISIS terrorist, Reuters reports.

Recall that these "Security Forces" are a collection of militants from various groups, including HTS, who are now serving the new government.

It's not surprising at all that there was a hidden terrorist among them, who waited for a convenient moment. The question is, how many more of them are there, and how one of the radicals managed to infiltrate the security detail protecting the delegation that was meeting with American military officials.