God Is More Involved In What We See Than We Admit – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (02 of 26)

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Consider for a moment: on this planet there are six plus billion people,
and if I remember the numbers correctly, every hour we have a net gain
of about 9,000 people per hour. I'm taking all those who died off and
all those who come to life, the net gain is about 9,000 people an hour.
That’s why we can move in the next 25 years from 6 billion to 9 billion
people at the present rate of growth. That is awesome to consider!