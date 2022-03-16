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Elite Disclosure of Global Financial Reset with One World Government
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217 views • March 16, 2022
Elite Disclosure of Global Financial Reset with One World Government
Global Financial Reset by Jim Rickards
https://odysee.com/@greatawakening:c/jim-rickards-oneworld:c?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
BREAKING NEWS: People are being bribed with $16 to except a Central digital bank currency (CDBC) named Jam Dex. Apparently it is being released in Jamaica & most certainly a Social credit score system to follow. If this happens we will see a new level of corruption & a cashless society will emerge where humans will lose all kinds of freedoms.
Pieces of the puzzle are now coming together.. we can see why they wanted inject people with Luciferase nanotechnology, Graphene hydroxide humans will be walking barcodes as its goes hand in hand with The mark of the beast system.
https://www.voice-online.co.uk/news/world-news/2022/02/24/meet-jam-dex-jamaicas-new-digital-currency/
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
Global Financial Reset by Jim Rickards
https://odysee.com/@greatawakening:c/jim-rickards-oneworld:c?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
BREAKING NEWS: People are being bribed with $16 to except a Central digital bank currency (CDBC) named Jam Dex. Apparently it is being released in Jamaica & most certainly a Social credit score system to follow. If this happens we will see a new level of corruption & a cashless society will emerge where humans will lose all kinds of freedoms.
Pieces of the puzzle are now coming together.. we can see why they wanted inject people with Luciferase nanotechnology, Graphene hydroxide humans will be walking barcodes as its goes hand in hand with The mark of the beast system.
https://www.voice-online.co.uk/news/world-news/2022/02/24/meet-jam-dex-jamaicas-new-digital-currency/
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
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