Maximum Point Blank Range Hellion and Leupold Pig-Plex Zero

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Pairing the Springfield Armory Hellion with the Leupold VX-Freedom 1.5-4x20 Pig-Plex Reticle Optic.
AmbGun on the Springfield Armory Hellion
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/hellion
Leupold VX-Freedom 1.5-4x20 Pig Plex
https://www.leupold.com/vx-freedom-15-4x20-pig-plex-riflescope
Hornady Ballistics Calculator Inputs
Hornady Frontier 68gr HPBT 5.56
Ballistic Coefficient .355
Velocity 2830 (16" barrel)
Sight Height 3.65"
Altitude 5,000'
https://www.hornady.com/team-hornady/ballistic-calculators
Chapters
0:00 Pig-Plex
1:06 Holds
2:21 Ballistics
3:22 Trajectory
3:56 MPBR
4:35 Beyond 600
5:06 25 Yard Range
6:57 Mounted Low
7:34 Tippy
8:20 Eye Punch
8:40 Parallax
9:10 50 Yards
9:42 100 Yards
10:29 200 Yards
11:34 Goal