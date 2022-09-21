Maximum Point Blank Range Hellion and Leupold Pig-Plex Zero

Pairing the Springfield Armory Hellion with the Leupold VX-Freedom 1.5-4x20 Pig-Plex Reticle Optic.
AmbGun on the Springfield Armory Hellion
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/hellion
Leupold VX-Freedom 1.5-4x20 Pig Plex
https://www.leupold.com/vx-freedom-15-4x20-pig-plex-riflescope
Hornady Ballistics Calculator Inputs
Hornady Frontier 68gr HPBT 5.56
Ballistic Coefficient .355
Velocity 2830 (16" barrel)
Sight Height 3.65"
Altitude 5,000'
https://www.hornady.com/team-hornady/ballistic-calculators
Chapters
0:00 Pig-Plex
1:06 Holds
2:21 Ballistics
3:22 Trajectory
3:56 MPBR
4:35 Beyond 600
5:06 25 Yard Range
6:57 Mounted Low
7:34 Tippy
8:20 Eye Punch
8:40 Parallax
9:10 50 Yards
9:42 100 Yards
10:29 200 Yards
11:34 Goal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.