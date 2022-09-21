Create New Account
Maximum Point Blank Range Hellion and Leupold Pig-Plex Zero
AmbGun
Published 2 months ago |
Pairing the Springfield Armory Hellion with the Leupold VX-Freedom 1.5-4x20 Pig-Plex Reticle Optic.


AmbGun on the Springfield Armory Hellion

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/hellion


Leupold VX-Freedom 1.5-4x20 Pig Plex

https://www.leupold.com/vx-freedom-15-4x20-pig-plex-riflescope


Hornady Ballistics Calculator Inputs

Hornady Frontier 68gr HPBT 5.56

Ballistic Coefficient .355

Velocity 2830 (16" barrel)

Sight Height 3.65"

Altitude 5,000'

https://www.hornady.com/team-hornady/ballistic-calculators


Chapters

0:00 Pig-Plex

1:06 Holds

2:21 Ballistics

3:22 Trajectory

3:56 MPBR

4:35 Beyond 600

5:06 25 Yard Range

6:57 Mounted Low

7:34 Tippy

8:20 Eye Punch

8:40 Parallax

9:10 50 Yards

9:42 100 Yards

10:29 200 Yards

11:34 Goal

