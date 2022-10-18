Welcome To America - A Funny Take On Coming To The US

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A Short, funny Russian clip about political correctness and the USA.
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Video Sourced From:
'Redacted News' with Natali & Clayton Morris.
Closing Credits Music:
'Dark Angel' by David Fesliyan
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/about
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NOTE:
There is no connection between this channel and 'Redacted News' or Fesliyan Studios.