Sam Harris: "We were Unlucky Covid was so Benign" -- My how the Mighty have Fallen
Published a day ago |

Watch Sam Harris on John Wood Junior's podcast discuss how we were unlucky that Cove it was in fact so benign, and that if the variables had been different than Bret Weinstein and other vaccine skeptics would not have been able to speak their minds about the much more deadly disease. Sam Harris was once considered an intellectual giant, and this talk demonstrates how far he has fallen into disgrace.

