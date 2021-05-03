Buy and Sell With Your Hand. It's Happening now!

The latest technology from "Amazon One" palm scanning allows you to go into a shop and pay with your hand. It is the latest in a series of cashless developments around the world which is ultimately leading to the implementation of the Mark of the Beast. Most Christians can see it, but when it comes to how to prepare for the Mark of the Beast, nobody really wants the solution. As the solution is too uncomfortable for most people. However, if you are one in a million.... listen to the solution right now, and then contact us today.