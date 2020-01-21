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Amightywind Prophecy 125 - satan's Elite Will Use Blood Red Moon!
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24 views • January 21, 2020
This is Prophecy 125 given to prophet Elisheva Eliyahu under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH (Holy Spirit).
Proof John Hagee Exposed -DENIES Jesus Is The Messiah! Claims another way to Heaven for the Jews
When the blood moon happens tonight—I hear—"great spiritually attack." But ABBA YAH in the Name of YAHUSHUA, we are covered in the Shed Blood of YAHUSHUA. We stand on Psalm 91. We are hidden under the shelter of YOUR Wings. I had a dream that my husband was to be covering the windows, and when we took this to prayer, I heard "Make sure that the windows are covered with a covering. Make sure they are closed." And I speak only to the Holy, because the unHoly—those who aren't following after YAHUSHUA, this won't help you—but for those who truly follow after YAHUSHUA, WHO some call JESUS CHRIST and your in obedience to HIM, make sure you anoint those windows, because I heard "great spiritual attack."
When this happens with the moon and the eclipse and it looks like it's red, we must pray. I’m hearing after this, "man’s inhumanity to man will rise up" in new ways...
in YAH'S love & service,
-Apostle, Prophet, Pastor Elisheva Eliyahu
****
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.almightywind.com
Other Prophecies about the Darkness that is upon American and the world:
http://amightywind.com/prophecy/proph... Beware of the veil of Darkness that comes from hell!
http://amightywind.com/prophecy/proph... I Am Not Only Your God Of Yesterday, Today, But Tomorrow, Even In The Darkest Hour
http://amightywind.com/prophecy/proph... Hide Yourselves MY Children, For Just A Little While Longer!
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing
sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophe...
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvat...
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykX...
GREAT NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrew...
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites....
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose
The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markof...
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before
The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falsep...
Proof John Hagee Exposed -DENIES Jesus Is The Messiah! Claims another way to Heaven for the Jews
When the blood moon happens tonight—I hear—"great spiritually attack." But ABBA YAH in the Name of YAHUSHUA, we are covered in the Shed Blood of YAHUSHUA. We stand on Psalm 91. We are hidden under the shelter of YOUR Wings. I had a dream that my husband was to be covering the windows, and when we took this to prayer, I heard "Make sure that the windows are covered with a covering. Make sure they are closed." And I speak only to the Holy, because the unHoly—those who aren't following after YAHUSHUA, this won't help you—but for those who truly follow after YAHUSHUA, WHO some call JESUS CHRIST and your in obedience to HIM, make sure you anoint those windows, because I heard "great spiritual attack."
When this happens with the moon and the eclipse and it looks like it's red, we must pray. I’m hearing after this, "man’s inhumanity to man will rise up" in new ways...
in YAH'S love & service,
-Apostle, Prophet, Pastor Elisheva Eliyahu
****
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.almightywind.com
Other Prophecies about the Darkness that is upon American and the world:
http://amightywind.com/prophecy/proph... Beware of the veil of Darkness that comes from hell!
http://amightywind.com/prophecy/proph... I Am Not Only Your God Of Yesterday, Today, But Tomorrow, Even In The Darkest Hour
http://amightywind.com/prophecy/proph... Hide Yourselves MY Children, For Just A Little While Longer!
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing
sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophe...
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvat...
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykX...
GREAT NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrew...
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites....
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose
The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markof...
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before
The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falsep...
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