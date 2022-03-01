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Breaking TODAY - UKRAINE CONTINUES TO ATTACK & KILL IT'S OWN PEOPLE IN the DONBASS - Shells Hit Center Donetsk Killing 2 (GRAPHIC) - Patrick Lancaster 030122
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184 views • March 01, 2022
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This is why this war began, innocent people dying in the Donbass. It still continues. When will Ukraine learn not to commit genocide on it's own people?
Ukraine, Russia, Battles
Patrick Lancaster, Journalist, YouTube. SUPPORT HIS WORK ON PATREON https://patreon.com/PLnewstoday
This is why this war began, innocent people dying in the Donbass. It still continues. When will Ukraine learn not to commit genocide on it's own people?
Ukraine, Russia, Battles
Patrick Lancaster, Journalist, YouTube. SUPPORT HIS WORK ON PATREON https://patreon.com/PLnewstoday
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