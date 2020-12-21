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Theater VS Reality - China VS Globalists - Trump VS Mafia
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106 views • December 21, 2020
For the last century most of the money in the world has been passed out by the global bankers in ways that set up the world as they wished it. They told us repeatedly what this is: Agenda 21, Georgia Guidestones along with over-and-over out of political players' mouths.
Do not buy the concept of a Messiah here to save you. He is your enemy as much as any of them are.
The Google empire was down. That was no hiccup - they just tested their ability to shut down the Internet ... along with phones, electricity and shipping. Hang on to your hats.
Do not buy the concept of a Messiah here to save you. He is your enemy as much as any of them are.
The Google empire was down. That was no hiccup - they just tested their ability to shut down the Internet ... along with phones, electricity and shipping. Hang on to your hats.
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