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THIS IS UNBRIDLED TYRANNY!! PEOPLE JAILED, A MOTHER’S CUSTODY REVOKED AND MEDICAL SERVICE REFUSED!!!
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340 views • September 01, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
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A two tier society has been created segregating the unvaccinated from the vaxxed and the divide between the two couldn’t be more heated. Incremental moves towards mandatory vaccines makes it difficult for some people to see the tyrannical hand at play and those who do see it for what it truly is are being arrested, jailed and denied basic essential services like medical care. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes over the latest Covid-19(84) news showing just how bad things are getting while also explaining the most important thing you must focus on moving forward as we continue to navigate this uncharted territory.

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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Sources:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/a-judge-asked-a-mother-if-she-got-the-covid-vaccine-she-said-no-and-he-revoked-custody-of-her-son/ar-AANThRw

https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/student-covid-19-jailed-exposing-others-risk-infection-2144731

https://twitter.com/MichaelPSenger/status/1431318856287416327

https://www.castanet.net/news/Vernon/343792/People-turned-away-from-Enderby-walk-in-clinic-because-they-were-not-fully-vaccinated

“NO EXEMPTIONS” FOR BC’S MANDATORY VACCINE PASSPORT - THE GLOVES ARE OFF!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r00jL0Kuf6nr/

https://www.thesuburban.com/news/city_news/quebec-politicians-qr-codes-hacked/article_09833f15-61ca-5fd6-9ce8-2c1a97799e74.html

https://www.vancouverisawesome.com/highlights/vaccine-passports-expert-says-bc-should-be-on-standby-to-get-hacked-4264592

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/israel-warns-covid-green-pass-will-expire-if-residents-dont-get-third-jab
Keywords
childrenvaccinejudgetyrannyprisonunvaccinatedpassportinjectioncovid-19press for truthpressfortruthkill shot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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