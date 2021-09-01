THIS IS UNBRIDLED TYRANNY!! PEOPLE JAILED, A MOTHER’S CUSTODY REVOKED AND MEDICAL SERVICE REFUSED!!!

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A two tier society has been created segregating the unvaccinated from the vaxxed and the divide between the two couldn’t be more heated. Incremental moves towards mandatory vaccines makes it difficult for some people to see the tyrannical hand at play and those who do see it for what it truly is are being arrested, jailed and denied basic essential services like medical care. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes over the latest Covid-19(84) news showing just how bad things are getting while also explaining the most important thing you must focus on moving forward as we continue to navigate this uncharted territory.
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Sources:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/a-judge-asked-a-mother-if-she-got-the-covid-vaccine-she-said-no-and-he-revoked-custody-of-her-son/ar-AANThRw
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/singapore/student-covid-19-jailed-exposing-others-risk-infection-2144731
https://twitter.com/MichaelPSenger/status/1431318856287416327
https://www.castanet.net/news/Vernon/343792/People-turned-away-from-Enderby-walk-in-clinic-because-they-were-not-fully-vaccinated
“NO EXEMPTIONS” FOR BC’S MANDATORY VACCINE PASSPORT - THE GLOVES ARE OFF!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/r00jL0Kuf6nr/
https://www.thesuburban.com/news/city_news/quebec-politicians-qr-codes-hacked/article_09833f15-61ca-5fd6-9ce8-2c1a97799e74.html
https://www.vancouverisawesome.com/highlights/vaccine-passports-expert-says-bc-should-be-on-standby-to-get-hacked-4264592
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/israel-warns-covid-green-pass-will-expire-if-residents-dont-get-third-jab