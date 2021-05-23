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Who is policing the police - Worldwide Freedom Day 15.05.21
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50 views • May 23, 2021
The police appear to be parked up, gathered and waiting for something. Knowing how they usualy appear to start trouble when the crwods are starting to go home I filmed this peice, just in case
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