BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HAARP SIGNAL BLASTED 🚨 FROM ANTARCTICA
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
695 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
162 views • 1 day ago

🚨 HAARP SIGNAL BLASTED FROM ANTARCTICA


A massive energy pulse just blasted out of Antarctica, stretching over 6,000 miles toward Australia.


Global sensors lit up, even experts are calling it “very odd.”


Former Raytheon insider Eric Hecker warned this was coming, claiming the South Pole Station houses HAARP-style directed energy weapons that can steer storms, trigger quakes, and alter the jet stream itself.


Now the pulse is real.


Was this a test… or the start of something much bigger?


Source: https://x.com/Tanez67/status/1978584406701817935


Thumbnail: https://www.the-sun.com/tech/14507058/mystery-pulse-antarctica-unknown-to-science/

Keywords
haarpantarcticasignalaustrailiamulti pronged attack
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy